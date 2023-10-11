Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 16.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.91 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.41 and closed at 16.97 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 17.63 and a low of 16.3. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 3413.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,203,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.91, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹16.97

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.91, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and the value has decreased by 0.06 Rs.

11 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.97 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,203,905. The closing price of the shares was 16.97.

