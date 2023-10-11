Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets in trading today

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.41 and closed at ₹16.97 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.63 and a low of ₹16.3. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3413.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.65, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,203,905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
