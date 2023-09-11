Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 13.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.76 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 12.65 and closed at 13.11 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 13.76 and a low of 12.65. The company's market capitalization is 2777.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock traded a volume of 20,174,425 shares on the BSE.

11 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.11 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group BSE trading, a total of 20,174,425 shares were traded. The closing price of the shares was 13.11.

