Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The stock of Brightcom Group had an open price of ₹19.24 and a close price of ₹19.13 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹19.24, while the lowest price was ₹18.52. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3788.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,913,323 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.35, with a percent change of -2.24% and a net change of -0.42. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.24% and has decreased by ₹0.42.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.29%
|3 Months
|1.45%
|6 Months
|-24.04%
|YTD
|-2.84%
|1 Year
|-27.55%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.77. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.88%, resulting in a net change of -0.36.
On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 2,913,323 shares, with a closing price of ₹19.13.
