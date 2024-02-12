Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 18.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.35 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The stock of Brightcom Group had an open price of 19.24 and a close price of 19.13 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 19.24, while the lowest price was 18.52. The market capitalization of the company is 3788.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82, and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,913,323 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.35, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹18.77

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.35, with a percent change of -2.24% and a net change of -0.42. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.24% and has decreased by 0.42.

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.29%
3 Months1.45%
6 Months-24.04%
YTD-2.84%
1 Year-27.55%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.77, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹19.13

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.77. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.88%, resulting in a net change of -0.36.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.13 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 2,913,323 shares, with a closing price of 19.13.

