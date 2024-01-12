Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 21.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.03 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 21.22 and closed at 20.56. The stock reached a high of 21.76 and a low of 20.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4265.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 9,274,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹21.03, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹21.13

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 21.03, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -0.1.

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.02%
3 Months10.33%
6 Months-15.4%
YTD9.3%
1 Year-22.53%
12 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹21.54, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹21.13

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 21.54 with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 0.41. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market recently.

12 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹20.56 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,274,468. The closing price of the shares was 20.56.

