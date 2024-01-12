Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹21.22 and closed at ₹20.56. The stock reached a high of ₹21.76 and a low of ₹20.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4265.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 9,274,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.