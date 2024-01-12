Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹21.22 and closed at ₹20.56. The stock reached a high of ₹21.76 and a low of ₹20.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4265.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 9,274,468 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹21.03, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -0.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.02%
|3 Months
|10.33%
|6 Months
|-15.4%
|YTD
|9.3%
|1 Year
|-22.53%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹21.54 with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 0.41. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market recently.
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,274,468. The closing price of the shares was ₹20.56.
