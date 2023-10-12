Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 16.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.94 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock closed at 16.91, slightly lower than the opening price of 16.95. The stock reached a high of 17.1 and a low of 16.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,419.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,657 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.91 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group, the total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,898,657. The closing price of the shares was 16.91.

