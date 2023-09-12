Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 4.94 %. The stock closed at 13.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.44 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was 14.44. The stock closed at 13.76, with a high of 14.44 and a low of 14.44. The market capitalization of the company is 2914.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 637,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.44, up 4.94% from yesterday's ₹13.76

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.94% to reach 14.44. The net change in the stock price is 0.68.

12 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.76 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 637,396. The closing price of the shares was 13.76.

