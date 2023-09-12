Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹14.44. The stock closed at ₹13.76, with a high of ₹14.44 and a low of ₹14.44. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2914.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 637,396 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.94% to reach ₹14.44. The net change in the stock price is 0.68.
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 637,396. The closing price of the shares was ₹13.76.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!