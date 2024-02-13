Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet as investors react to poor financial results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 18.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.63 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 18.97 and closed at 18.77. The stock's high for the day was 18.97, while the low was 17.9. The company's market capitalization is 3639.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,272 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.63, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹18.03

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 17.63, which represents a percent change of -2.22%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.22% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change for the stock is -0.4, which indicates a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Brightcom Group stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.3%
3 Months-3.56%
6 Months-24.95%
YTD-6.72%
1 Year-28.51%
13 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.08, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹18.03

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.08, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% or 0.05.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,046,272. The closing price of each share was 18.77.

