Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet as investors react to poor financial results

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.97 and closed at ₹18.77. The stock's high for the day was ₹18.97, while the low was ₹17.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹3639.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,272 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.63, which represents a percent change of -2.22%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.22% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change for the stock is -0.4, which indicates a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Brightcom Group stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.3%
|3 Months
|-3.56%
|6 Months
|-24.95%
|YTD
|-6.72%
|1 Year
|-28.51%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.08, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% or 0.05.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,046,272. The closing price of each share was ₹18.77.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!