Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.16 and closed at ₹16.81 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹17.24 and a low of ₹16.93. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3429.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 791,063 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|-31.68%
|6 Months
|18.31%
|YTD
|-42.86%
|1 Year
|-51.79%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.15, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% or 9 paisa.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 791,063. The closing price for the shares was ₹16.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!