Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 17.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.15 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.16 and closed at 16.81 on the last day. The stock had a high of 17.24 and a low of 16.93. The market capitalization of the company is 3429.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 41.4 and 9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 791,063 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.3%
3 Months-31.68%
6 Months18.31%
YTD-42.86%
1 Year-51.79%
13 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.15, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹17.06

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.15, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% or 9 paisa.

13 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 791,063. The closing price for the shares was 16.81.

