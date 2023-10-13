Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 17.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.18 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.23 and closed at 16.94 on the last day. The stock had a high of 17.78 and a low of 17.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3588.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65 and the 52-week low is 9.27. On the BSE, a total of 2,253,045 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.18, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹17.78

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.18, with a 2.25% percent change and a net change of 0.4.

13 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, a total of 2,253,045 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 16.94.

