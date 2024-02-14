Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 4.51 %. The stock closed at 17.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.52 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of 18.08 and a close price of 18.03. The stock reached a high of 18.4 and a low of 17.52. The company has a market capitalization of 3,576.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3,253,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of 17.57 and a high of 19.14.

14 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.52, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹17.72

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.52, with a percent change of 4.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.51% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.8, meaning that the stock has gained 0.8 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.46%
3 Months-6.07%
6 Months-26.4%
YTD-8.53%
1 Year-27.31%
14 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.73, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹17.72

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.73, with a slight increase of 0.06%. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.03 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's BSE volume, there were a total of 3,253,245 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 18.03 per share.

