Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Performance

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹18.08 and a close price of ₹18.03. The stock reached a high of ₹18.4 and a low of ₹17.52. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,576.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3,253,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.