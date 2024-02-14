Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Performance

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹18.08 and a close price of ₹18.03. The stock reached a high of ₹18.4 and a low of ₹17.52. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,576.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3,253,245 shares.
The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹17.57 and a high of ₹19.14.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.52, with a percent change of 4.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.51% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.8, meaning that the stock has gained 0.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.46%
|3 Months
|-6.07%
|6 Months
|-26.4%
|YTD
|-8.53%
|1 Year
|-27.31%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.73, with a slight increase of 0.06%. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.
On the last day of Brightcom Group's BSE volume, there were a total of 3,253,245 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹18.03 per share.
