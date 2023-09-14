Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 15.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.7 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 15.88 and closed at 15.16 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 15.91 and a low of 15.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,211.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 43.65 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,272,702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.7, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹15.91

Brightcom Group stock has a current price of 16.7. It has experienced a 4.97% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.79.

14 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹15.16 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,272,702. The closing price for the shares was 15.16.

