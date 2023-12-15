Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Plummets in Stock Market Trading

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹20.47 and closed at ₹20.12. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹20.85, while the lowest price was ₹19.91. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹4085.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.82, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4,795,343.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.05 with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|16.11%
|6 Months
|-29.32%
|YTD
|-31.12%
|1 Year
|-39.55%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹20.38 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased by 0.69% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.14 points.
On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,795,343. The closing price of the shares was ₹20.12.
