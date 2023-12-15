Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Plummets in Stock Market Trading

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹20.47 and closed at ₹20.12. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹20.85, while the lowest price was ₹19.91. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹4085.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.82, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4,795,343.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.