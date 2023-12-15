Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Plummets in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 20.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.05 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 20.47 and closed at 20.12. The highest price it reached during the day was 20.85, while the lowest price was 19.91. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 4085.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 36.82, and the 52-week low is 9.27. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4,795,343.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹20.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹20.24

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 20.05 with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months16.11%
6 Months-29.32%
YTD-31.12%
1 Year-39.55%
15 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹20.38, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹20.24

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 20.38 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased by 0.69% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.14 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹20.12 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,795,343. The closing price of the shares was 20.12.

