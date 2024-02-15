Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock Soars Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The Brightcom Group's stock price on the last day was ₹17.73 at open and ₹17.72 at close. The stock had a high of ₹19.14 and a low of ₹17.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3631.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,508,096 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group stock has experienced a 1.52% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.27 rupees. The stock is currently trading at 17.99 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,508,096. The closing price for the day was ₹17.72 per share.
