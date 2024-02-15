Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock Soars Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The Brightcom Group's stock price on the last day was ₹17.73 at open and ₹17.72 at close. The stock had a high of ₹19.14 and a low of ₹17.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3631.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,508,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.