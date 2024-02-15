Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock Soars Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 17.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.99 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The Brightcom Group's stock price on the last day was 17.73 at open and 17.72 at close. The stock had a high of 19.14 and a low of 17.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3631.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,508,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.99, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹17.72

Brightcom Group stock has experienced a 1.52% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.27 rupees. The stock is currently trading at 17.99 rupees.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,508,096. The closing price for the day was 17.72 per share.

