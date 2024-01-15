Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 21.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.98 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 21.54 and closed at 21.13. The stock reached a high of 21.7 and a low of 20.78. The market capitalization of the company is 4234.86 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 36.82 and a low of 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,496 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹21.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,272,496. The closing price of the shares was 21.13.

