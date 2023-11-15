Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 17.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.1 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw the open price at 17.15 and the close price at 17.06. The stock had a high of 17.3 and a low of 16.65. The market capitalization for Brightcom Group is currently at 3451.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 41.4, while the 52-week low was at 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,655,093 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.06 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,655,093. The closing price for the day was 17.06.

