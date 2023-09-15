Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

15 Sep 2023
Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 15.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.7 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.7 and closed at 15.91 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 16.7 and a low of 16.7. The company has a market capitalization of 3,370.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65 and the 52-week low is 9.27. On the BSE, a total of 130,839 shares of Brightcom Group were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹15.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, there were 130,839 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 15.91.

