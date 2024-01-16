Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -3.15 %. The stock closed at 20.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.32 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw its open price at 21.12 and close price at 20.98. The stock reached a high of 21.12 and a low of 20.14. The market capitalization of the company is 4101.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 4,299,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹20.32, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹20.98

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 20.32. There has been a percent change of -3.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.66, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.66.

16 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹20.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Brightcom Group on the BSE was 4,299,946 shares. The closing price of the stock was 20.98.

