Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees strong gains in trading today

On the last day, the Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.16 and closed at ₹17.1. The stock reached a high of ₹17.5 and a low of ₹17.12 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3471.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,143 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.3 points.
On the last day of Brightcom Group BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 3,075,143. The closing price for the shares was ₹17.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!