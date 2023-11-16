Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees strong gains in trading today

Hello User
09:17 AM IST
Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 17.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.5 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.16 and closed at 17.1. The stock reached a high of 17.5 and a low of 17.12 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 3471.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,143 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.5, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹17.2

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.3 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 3,075,143. The closing price for the shares was 17.1.

