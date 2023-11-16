Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees strong gains in trading today

On the last day, the Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.16 and closed at ₹17.1. The stock reached a high of ₹17.5 and a low of ₹17.12 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3471.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,143 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.