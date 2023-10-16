comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 17.51, down -2.4% from yesterday's 17.94
BackBack

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹17.51, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹17.94

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 17.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.51 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom GroupPremium
Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was 18.18, and the close price was 17.78. The stock reached a high of 18.6 and a low of 17.68 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3621.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 3,778,250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:37:27 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹17.51, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹17.94

Today, Brightcom Group's stock closed at 17.51, representing a decrease of 2.4% from the previous day's closing price of 17.94. The net change in price was -0.43.

16 Oct 2023, 05:43:32 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of 17.17 and a high of 18.21 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:44 PM IST

Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 9.35000 and a 52 week high price of 41.50000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:16:13 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.5, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹17.94

Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at a price of 17.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.45 and a net change of -0.44.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25:06 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.54, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹17.94

Brightcom Group stock has a current price of 17.54, with a percent change of -2.23 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.23% and has decreased by 0.4 in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12:06 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was 17.17, while the high price reached 18.21.

16 Oct 2023, 01:49:11 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.49, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 2.51 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.45. The current stock price is 17.49.

Click here for Brightcom Group News

16 Oct 2023, 01:10:06 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 17.17, while the high price is 18.21.

16 Oct 2023, 01:04:05 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.5, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 17.5 with a percent change of -2.45 and a net change of -0.44. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.45% and the value has decreased by 0.44.

16 Oct 2023, 12:50:33 PM IST

Brightcom Group Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:29:24 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.45, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.45, which represents a decrease of 2.73% from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of -0.49.

16 Oct 2023, 12:21:40 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of 17.17 and a high of 18.21 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:52:52 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.47, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 17.47. There has been a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.47, suggesting a decrease of 0.47 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17:12 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Brightcom Group stock had a low price of 17.17 and a high price of 18.21.

16 Oct 2023, 11:07:12 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.45, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 17.45. There has been a percent change of -2.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.49, indicating a decrease of 0.49 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has experienced a decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:27:21 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.3, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.3, which represents a net change of -0.64 and a percent change of -3.57. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.57% from its previous value.

Click here for Brightcom Group Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:14:38 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Brightcom Group had a low price of 17.22 and a high price of 18.21 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:58:07 AM IST

Brightcom Group Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:48:34 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.54, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.54, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The net change in the stock price is -0.4.

16 Oct 2023, 09:13:11 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.14, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.14 with a percent change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.11% from its previous closing price. The net change is 0.2, which means the stock price has increased by 0.2.

16 Oct 2023, 08:10:55 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.78 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,778,250. The closing price of the shares was 17.78.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App