Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 17.51, down -2.4% from yesterday's 17.94

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹17.51, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹17.94 Today, Brightcom Group's stock closed at ₹17.51, representing a decrease of 2.4% from the previous day's closing price of ₹17.94. The net change in price was -0.43.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹17.17 and a high of ₹18.21 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 9.35000 and a 52 week high price of 41.50000.

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.5, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹17.94 Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at a price of ₹17.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.45 and a net change of -0.44. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.54, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹17.94 Brightcom Group stock has a current price of ₹17.54, with a percent change of -2.23 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.23% and has decreased by ₹0.4 in value.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was ₹17.17, while the high price reached ₹18.21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.49, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 2.51 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.45. The current stock price is ₹17.49. Click here for Brightcom Group News

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.17, while the high price is ₹18.21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.5, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹17.5 with a percent change of -2.45 and a net change of -0.44. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.45% and the value has decreased by ₹0.44.

Brightcom Group Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.45, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.45, which represents a decrease of 2.73% from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of -0.49.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹17.17 and a high of ₹18.21 on the current day.

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.47, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.47. There has been a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.47, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.47 in the stock price.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range Today, Brightcom Group stock had a low price of ₹17.17 and a high price of ₹18.21.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.45, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.45. There has been a percent change of -2.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.49, indicating a decrease of ₹0.49 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has experienced a decrease in value.

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.3, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.3, which represents a net change of -0.64 and a percent change of -3.57. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.57% from its previous value. Click here for Brightcom Group Profit Loss

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Brightcom Group had a low price of ₹17.22 and a high price of ₹18.21 for the current day.

Brightcom Group Live Updates

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.54, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.54, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The net change in the stock price is -0.4.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.14, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.14 with a percent change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.11% from its previous closing price. The net change is 0.2, which means the stock price has increased by ₹0.2.