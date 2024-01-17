Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price remained unchanged at ₹20.32 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹20.41 and a low of ₹19.58 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4030.99 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,663 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.