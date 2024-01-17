Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 20.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.97 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price remained unchanged at 20.32 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 20.41 and a low of 19.58 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 4030.99 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were 36.82 and 9.27, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,663 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹20.32 on last trading day

On the last day, the Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 6,221,663 shares. The closing price for the stock was 20.32.

