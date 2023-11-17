Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.35 and closed at ₹17.2. The high for the day was ₹17.5 and the low was ₹17.02. The market capitalization was reported at ₹3451.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹41.4 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,310,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.