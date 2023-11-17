Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.35 and closed at ₹17.2. The high for the day was ₹17.5 and the low was ₹17.02. The market capitalization was reported at ₹3451.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹41.4 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,310,413 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.48%
|3 Months
|-36.16%
|6 Months
|9.97%
|YTD
|-41.84%
|1 Year
|-53.09%
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,310,413 and the closing price was ₹17.2.
