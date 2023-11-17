Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 17.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.89 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.35 and closed at 17.2. The high for the day was 17.5 and the low was 17.02. The market capitalization was reported at 3451.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 41.4 and the low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,310,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock's low price today was 16.7 and the high price was 17.18.

17 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.89, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.89, with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.48%
3 Months-36.16%
6 Months9.97%
YTD-41.84%
1 Year-53.09%
17 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.1, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.2

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.1, with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.58. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,310,413 and the closing price was 17.2.

