Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's 17.51

On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was ₹18.14, while the close price was ₹17.94. The stock reached a high of ₹18.21 and a low of ₹17.17 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,534.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.65, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. On the BSE, a total of 1,304,161 shares of Brightcom Group were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Brightcom Group's stock closed at a price of ₹17.68, which represents a 0.97% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹17.51. The net change in the stock's price today was an increase of 0.17 rupees.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gateway Distriparks
|91.76
|0.01
|0.01
|93.89
|58.5
|4584.73
|Teamlease Services
|2568.4
|-16.45
|-0.64
|3084.55
|2012.0
|4391.13
|Brightcom Group
|17.68
|0.17
|0.97
|41.4
|9.27
|3568.75
|Care Ratings
|969.5
|1.9
|0.2
|1009.8
|462.94
|2879.47
|S J S Enterprises
|698.0
|0.05
|0.01
|729.15
|379.0
|2124.57
The stock of Brightcom Group has a low price of ₹17.57 and a high price of ₹17.99 for the current day.
The 52-week low price of Brightcom Group Ltd stock is 9.35000, while the 52-week high price is 41.50000.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.65, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.14.
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.65, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.14.
The low price of Brightcom Group stock today is ₹17.57 and the high price is ₹17.99.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.64, with a percent change of 0.74. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.13, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.13.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|17.31
|10 Days
|18.01
|20 Days
|18.33
|50 Days
|19.71
|100 Days
|22.68
|300 Days
|22.02
Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹17.69 with a percent change of 1.03. The net change is 0.18.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.64, while the high price is ₹17.99.
The Brightcom Group stock had a low price of ₹17.64 and a high price of ₹17.99 for the current day.
The Brightcom Group stock has a current price of ₹17.77. It has experienced a percent change of 1.48. The net change is 0.26.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.83, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 0.32.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.64, while the high price is ₹17.99.
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.51, which represents a percent change of -2.4%. The net change in the stock price is -0.43.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, a total of 1,304,161 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹17.94.
