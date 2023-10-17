Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's 17.51

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 Today, Brightcom Group's stock closed at a price of ₹17.68, which represents a 0.97% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹17.51. The net change in the stock's price today was an increase of 0.17 rupees.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73 Teamlease Services 2568.4 -16.45 -0.64 3084.55 2012.0 4391.13 Brightcom Group 17.68 0.17 0.97 41.4 9.27 3568.75 Care Ratings 969.5 1.9 0.2 1009.8 462.94 2879.47 S J S Enterprises 698.0 0.05 0.01 729.15 379.0 2124.57 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Brightcom Group has a low price of ₹17.57 and a high price of ₹17.99 for the current day.

Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Brightcom Group Ltd stock is 9.35000, while the 52-week high price is 41.50000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.65, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹17.51 Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.65, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.14. Click here for Brightcom Group AGM

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 92.1 0.35 0.38 93.89 58.5 4601.72 Teamlease Services 2569.05 -15.8 -0.61 3084.55 2012.0 4392.25 Brightcom Group 17.7 0.19 1.09 41.4 9.27 3572.78 Care Ratings 965.45 -2.15 -0.22 1009.8 462.94 2867.45 S J S Enterprises 705.25 7.3 1.05 729.15 379.0 2146.63 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.65, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.65, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and has gained 0.14 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in the market.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Brightcom Group stock today is ₹17.57 and the high price is ₹17.99. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.64, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.64, with a percent change of 0.74. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.13, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.13. Click here for Brightcom Group News

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 17.31 10 Days 18.01 20 Days 18.33 50 Days 19.71 100 Days 22.68 300 Days 22.02 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹17.57 and a high of ₹17.99 on the current day.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.61, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.61, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1, or 0.57% compared to the previous trading day.

Brightcom Group Live Updates

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 92.3 0.55 0.6 93.89 58.5 4611.71 Teamlease Services 2590.0 5.15 0.2 3084.55 2012.0 4428.06 Brightcom Group 17.66 0.15 0.86 41.4 9.27 3564.71 Care Ratings 977.55 9.95 1.03 1009.8 462.94 2903.38 S J S Enterprises 707.05 9.1 1.3 729.15 379.0 2152.11

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.69, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹17.51 Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹17.69 with a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.18, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.64, while the high price is ₹17.99.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The Brightcom Group stock had a low price of ₹17.64 and a high price of ₹17.99 for the current day.

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.77, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The Brightcom Group stock has a current price of ₹17.77. It has experienced a percent change of 1.48, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.26, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Brightcom Group Profit Loss

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.83, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.83, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 0.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.83% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 0.32.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.64, while the high price is ₹17.99.

Brightcom Group Live Updates

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.51, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹17.94 The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.51, which represents a percent change of -2.4%. The net change in the stock price is -0.43. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.4% and has a net decrease of 0.43.