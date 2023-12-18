Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 19.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.85 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's open price was 20.38, and its close price was 20.24. The stock reached a high of 20.38 and a low of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of 4028.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82, while the 52-week low is 9.27. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 2,660,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.85, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹19.96

The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently 19.85, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.64%
3 Months8.19%
6 Months-33.61%
YTD-32.14%
1 Year-40.0%
18 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.96, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹20.24

Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at a price of 19.96. There has been a decrease of 1.38% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.28.

18 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹20.24 on last trading day

On the last day, the Brightcom Group BSE volume was 2,660,950 shares and the closing price was 20.24.

