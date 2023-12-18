Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's open price was ₹20.38, and its close price was ₹20.24. The stock reached a high of ₹20.38 and a low of ₹19.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4028.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 2,660,950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹19.85, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.64%
|3 Months
|8.19%
|6 Months
|-33.61%
|YTD
|-32.14%
|1 Year
|-40.0%
Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at a price of ₹19.96. There has been a decrease of 1.38% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.28.
On the last day, the Brightcom Group BSE volume was 2,660,950 shares and the closing price was ₹20.24.
