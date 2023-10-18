Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹17.19, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹17.68

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹17.64, while the closing price was ₹17.51. The stock reached a high of ₹17.99 and a low of ₹17.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3568.75 crore. The 52-week high is recorded at ₹41.4 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,128,250 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹17.19, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹17.68 Today, Brightcom Group stock closed at ₹17.19, experiencing a decrease of 2.77%. The net change in price was -0.49 as compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹17.68.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 90.93 -0.83 -0.9 93.89 58.5 4543.26 Teamlease Services 2584.1 15.25 0.59 3084.55 2012.0 4417.98 Brightcom Group 17.19 -0.49 -2.77 41.4 9.27 3469.84 Care Ratings 973.15 1.3 0.13 1009.8 462.94 2890.31 S J S Enterprises 694.45 -6.0 -0.86 729.15 379.0 2113.76

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.13 and the high price is ₹17.85.

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.18, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹17.68 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.18. There has been a percent change of -2.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.5 units.

Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Brightcom Group Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 9.35000 and the 52-week high price was 41.50000.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73 Teamlease Services 2568.4 -16.45 -0.64 3084.55 2012.0 4391.13 Brightcom Group 17.68 0.17 0.97 41.4 9.27 3568.75 Care Ratings 969.5 1.9 0.2 1009.8 462.94 2879.47 S J S Enterprises 698.0 0.05 0.01 729.15 379.0 2124.57

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was ₹17.57 and the high price was ₹17.99.

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹17.68. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.17, which means the stock has gained 0.17 points since the last recorded value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a small increase in value.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.68. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.17.

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 17.42 10 Days 17.86 20 Days 18.37 50 Days 19.55 100 Days 22.69 300 Days 21.95

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹17.57 and a high of ₹17.99 for the current day.

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.68. The stock has experienced a 0.97% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.17.

Brightcom Group Live Updates BRIGHTCOM GROUP More Information

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹17.68, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% or 0.17 points.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73 Teamlease Services 2568.4 -16.45 -0.64 3084.55 2012.0 4391.13 Brightcom Group 17.68 0.17 0.97 41.4 9.27 3568.75 Care Ratings 969.5 1.9 0.2 1009.8 462.94 2879.47 S J S Enterprises 698.0 0.05 0.01 729.15 379.0 2124.57

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.99 and the low is ₹17.57.

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.68. It has experienced a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.17, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73 Teamlease Services 2568.4 -16.45 -0.64 3084.55 2012.0 4391.13 Brightcom Group 17.68 0.17 0.97 41.4 9.27 3568.75 Care Ratings 969.5 1.9 0.2 1009.8 462.94 2879.47 S J S Enterprises 698.0 0.05 0.01 729.15 379.0 2124.57

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.57, while the high price is ₹17.99.

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.68, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.97% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.17.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73 Teamlease Services 2568.4 -16.45 -0.64 3084.55 2012.0 4391.13 Brightcom Group 17.68 0.17 0.97 41.4 9.27 3568.75 Care Ratings 969.5 1.9 0.2 1009.8 462.94 2879.47 S J S Enterprises 698.0 0.05 0.01 729.15 379.0 2124.57

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.68 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.17. This means that the stock has increased by 0.97% and has gained 0.17 points.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range Today, Brightcom Group stock reached a low price of ₹17.57 and a high price of ₹17.99.

Brightcom Group Live Updates BRIGHTCOM GROUP More Information

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.68. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.17, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.17 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.73% 3 Months -34.2% 6 Months 26.43% YTD -39.8% 1 Year -55.42%

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.68, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹17.51 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.68 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.51 on last trading day On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,128,250. The closing price of the shares was ₹17.51.