Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 17.19, down -2.77% from yesterday's 17.68

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹17.64, while the closing price was ₹17.51. The stock reached a high of ₹17.99 and a low of ₹17.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3568.75 crore. The 52-week high is recorded at ₹41.4 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,128,250 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Brightcom Group stock closed at ₹17.19, experiencing a decrease of 2.77%. The net change in price was -0.49 as compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹17.68.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.13 and the high price is ₹17.85.
Brightcom Group Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 9.35000 and the 52-week high price was 41.50000.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was ₹17.57 and the high price was ₹17.99.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|17.42
|10 Days
|17.86
|20 Days
|18.37
|50 Days
|19.55
|100 Days
|22.69
|300 Days
|21.95
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.73%
|3 Months
|-34.2%
|6 Months
|26.43%
|YTD
|-39.8%
|1 Year
|-55.42%
On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,128,250. The closing price of the shares was ₹17.51.
