Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.25 and closed at ₹18.01. The high for the day was ₹18.49 and the low was ₹18.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹3669.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6157831 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.