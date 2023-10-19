Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 17.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.95 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.81 and closed at 17.68. The stock reached a high of 17.85 and a low of 17.13 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3,469.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 41.4, while its 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 843,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.95, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹17.19

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 16.95. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.24, implying a decrease of 0.24.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months-33.13%
6 Months29.32%
YTD-41.5%
1 Year-55.9%
19 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.38, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹17.19

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.38, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 0.19.

19 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 843,842. The closing price for the stock was 17.68.

