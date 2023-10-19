Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.81 and closed at ₹17.68. The stock reached a high of ₹17.85 and a low of ₹17.13 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,469.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹41.4, while its 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 843,842 shares.
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹16.95. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.24, implying a decrease of ₹0.24.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|-33.13%
|6 Months
|29.32%
|YTD
|-41.5%
|1 Year
|-55.9%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.38, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 0.19.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 843,842. The closing price for the stock was ₹17.68.
