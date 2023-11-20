Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 17.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.89 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.02 and closed at 17.10, with a high of 17.18 and a low of 16.70. The market capitalization of the company is 3,409.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.40, while the 52-week low is 9.27. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,928,918 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Brightcom Group BSE shares was 1,928,918 shares. The closing price for the shares was 17.1.

