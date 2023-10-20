Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise as investors show confidence in the company's performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 16.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.11 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was 17.38 and the close price was 17.19. The stock reached a high of 17.39 and a low of 16.81. The market capitalization of the company is 3425.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 41.4 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 638,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.11, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹16.95

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.11 with a 0.94% percent change and a net change of 0.16.

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.51%
3 Months-35.48%
6 Months33.99%
YTD-42.35%
1 Year-53.5%
20 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.76, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹16.95

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.76, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.12% and the value has decreased by 0.19 rupees.

20 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group had a volume of 638,732 shares and closed at a price of 17.19.

