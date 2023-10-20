Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise as investors show confidence in the company's performance

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹17.38 and the close price was ₹17.19. The stock reached a high of ₹17.39 and a low of ₹16.81. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3425.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 638,732 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.11 with a 0.94% percent change and a net change of ₹0.16.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|3 Months
|-35.48%
|6 Months
|33.99%
|YTD
|-42.35%
|1 Year
|-53.5%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.76, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.12% and the value has decreased by 0.19 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group had a volume of 638,732 shares and closed at a price of ₹17.19.
