Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise as investors show confidence in the company's performance

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹17.38 and the close price was ₹17.19. The stock reached a high of ₹17.39 and a low of ₹16.81. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3425.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 638,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.