Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 17.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.4 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.71 and closed at 17.53. The stock reached a high of 18.4 and a low of 17.62. The company has a market capitalization of 3714.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 43.65, while the 52-week low was 9.27. The stock had a BSE volume of 6,142,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,142,094. The closing price of the shares was 17.53.

