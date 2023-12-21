Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock surge with positive trading

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹20.05 and closed at ₹19.92. The stock reached a high of ₹20.2 and a low of ₹18.51 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3758.49 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹36.82 and a low of ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 5,556,761 shares.
The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹18.03 and a high of ₹19.43 on the current day.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.83% or ₹0.34. The current stock price is ₹18.96.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.46%
|3 Months
|-8.45%
|6 Months
|-46.47%
|YTD
|-36.73%
|1 Year
|-42.86%
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that its price is ₹18.62 with a percent change of -6.53. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 6.53% in its price. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decline in the stock price by ₹1.3.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group, the BSE volume was 5,556,761 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹19.92.
