Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock surge with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 18.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.96 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 20.05 and closed at 19.92. The stock reached a high of 20.2 and a low of 18.51 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3758.49 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 36.82 and a low of 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 5,556,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of 18.03 and a high of 19.43 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.96, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹18.62

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.83% or 0.34. The current stock price is 18.96.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.46%
3 Months-8.45%
6 Months-46.47%
YTD-36.73%
1 Year-42.86%
21 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.62, down -6.53% from yesterday's ₹19.92

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that its price is 18.62 with a percent change of -6.53. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 6.53% in its price. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decline in the stock price by 1.3.

21 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group, the BSE volume was 5,556,761 shares. The closing price for the day was 19.92.

