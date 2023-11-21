Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 16.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.85 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.89 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 17.05, while the low was 16.63. The market capitalization of the company is 3364.88 crores. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 41.4 and a low of 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,066,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 16.72, while the high price is 16.89.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.85, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹16.67

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.08% to reach 16.85. This represents a net change of 0.18.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.35%
3 Months-31.52%
6 Months7.42%
YTD-43.37%
1 Year-53.03%
21 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.67, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹16.89

Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.67. It has experienced a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -0.22.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.89 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 1,066,169 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 16.89 per share.

