Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.89 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹17.05, while the low was ₹16.63. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3364.88 crores. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹41.4 and a low of ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,066,169 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.72, while the high price is ₹16.89.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.08% to reach ₹16.85. This represents a net change of 0.18.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.35%
|3 Months
|-31.52%
|6 Months
|7.42%
|YTD
|-43.37%
|1 Year
|-53.03%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.67. It has experienced a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -0.22.
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 1,066,169 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹16.89 per share.
