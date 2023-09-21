Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 18.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.32 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.32 and closed at 18.4. The stock had a high of 19.32 and a low of 19.32. The market capitalization of the company is 3,899.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,161 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.32, up 5% from yesterday's ₹18.4

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 5%, with a net change of 0.92. The current price of the stock is 19.32.

21 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group's BSE volume was 2,820,161 shares and the closing price was 18.4.

