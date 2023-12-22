Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees significant stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 18.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.55 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Brightcom Group was 18.16 and the closing price was 18.62. The stock reached a high of 19.8 and a low of 18.03. The market capitalization of the company is 3946.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 6,788,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.55, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹18.62

The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is 19.55. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.93, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data indicates that Brightcom Group's stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.62 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,788,399. The closing price of the shares was 18.62.

