Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees significant stock gains today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Brightcom Group was ₹18.16 and the closing price was ₹18.62. The stock reached a high of ₹19.8 and a low of ₹18.03. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3946.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 6,788,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.