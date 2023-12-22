Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees significant stock gains today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Brightcom Group was ₹18.16 and the closing price was ₹18.62. The stock reached a high of ₹19.8 and a low of ₹18.03. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3946.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 6,788,399 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹19.55. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.93, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data indicates that Brightcom Group's stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
