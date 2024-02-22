Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares decline on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 18.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.01 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 18.46 and closed at 18.35. The high for the day was 18.7 and the low was 17.91. The market capitalization of the company is 3635.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 4857050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.01, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹18.35

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 18.01 with a percent change of -1.85% and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 4,857,050 shares with a closing price of 18.35.

