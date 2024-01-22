Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock plummets in trading today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹19.33 and a close price of ₹19.38. The stock reached a high of ₹19.64 and a low of ₹18.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,835.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,834,486 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.38 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹19, which represents a decrease of 1.96%. The net change in the stock price is -0.38. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Teamlease Services 3125.0 1.95 0.06 3326.0 2012.0 5342.74 Magellanic Cloud 454.85 14.8 3.36 467.0 106.64 5316.24 Brightcom Group 19.0 -0.38 -1.96 36.82 9.27 3835.19 Axiscades Technologies 811.85 1.9 0.23 848.0 248.2 3101.19 Care Ratings 989.55 38.2 4.02 1009.8 583.49 2939.02

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.38 The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹19, with a percent change of -1.96 and a net change of -0.38. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% and the value has decreased by ₹0.38. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's value.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was ₹18.85, while the high price was ₹19.64.

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.38 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹19. There has been a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.38, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.38 points.

Brightcom Group Live Updates BRIGHTCOM GROUP More Information

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.62% 3 Months 6.62% 6 Months -26.65% YTD 0.26% 1 Year -30.84%

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.38 The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹19, with a percent change of -1.96. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.38, suggesting a decrease of 0.38 in the stock price.

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.38 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,834,486. The closing price for the shares was ₹19.38.