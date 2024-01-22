 Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock plummets in trading today | Mint
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock plummets in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 19.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price TodayPremium
Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of 19.33 and a close price of 19.38. The stock reached a high of 19.64 and a low of 18.85. The market capitalization of the company is 3,835.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,834,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11:35 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:34:26 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services3125.01.950.063326.02012.05342.74
Magellanic Cloud454.8514.83.36467.0106.645316.24
Brightcom Group19.0-0.38-1.9636.829.273835.19
Axiscades Technologies811.851.90.23848.0248.23101.19
Care Ratings989.5538.24.021009.8583.492939.02
22 Jan 2024, 10:31:01 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:57 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was 18.85, while the high price was 19.64.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01:27 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:04 AM IST

Brightcom Group Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:39:54 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.62%
3 Months6.62%
6 Months-26.65%
YTD0.26%
1 Year-30.84%
22 Jan 2024, 09:08:36 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:13:14 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,834,486. The closing price for the shares was 19.38.

