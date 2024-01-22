Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock plummets in trading today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹19.33 and a close price of ₹19.38. The stock reached a high of ₹19.64 and a low of ₹18.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,835.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,834,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.