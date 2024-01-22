Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock plummets in trading today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹19.33 and a close price of ₹19.38. The stock reached a high of ₹19.64 and a low of ₹18.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,835.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,834,486 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹19, which represents a decrease of 1.96%. The net change in the stock price is -0.38. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|3125.0
|1.95
|0.06
|3326.0
|2012.0
|5342.74
|Magellanic Cloud
|454.85
|14.8
|3.36
|467.0
|106.64
|5316.24
|Brightcom Group
|19.0
|-0.38
|-1.96
|36.82
|9.27
|3835.19
|Axiscades Technologies
|811.85
|1.9
|0.23
|848.0
|248.2
|3101.19
|Care Ratings
|989.55
|38.2
|4.02
|1009.8
|583.49
|2939.02
Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was ₹18.85, while the high price was ₹19.64.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.62%
|3 Months
|6.62%
|6 Months
|-26.65%
|YTD
|0.26%
|1 Year
|-30.84%
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,834,486. The closing price for the shares was ₹19.38.
