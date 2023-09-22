Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹20.1, while the closing price was ₹19.32. The stock had a high of ₹20.28 and a low of ₹19.81. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹4,093.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.65, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a BSE volume of 4,362,113 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.65%
|3 Months
|-41.64%
|6 Months
|3.86%
|YTD
|-31.29%
|1 Year
|-45.33%
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.97% and the net change is 0.96. The current stock price is ₹20.28.
On the last day of Brightcom Group's BSE volume, a total of 4,362,113 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹19.32 per share.
