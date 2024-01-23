Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -5.53 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.95 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.33 and closed at 19.38. The highest price recorded during the day was 19.64, while the lowest price was 18.85. The market capitalization of the company is 3,835.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,834,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock's low price for the day was 17.48, while the high price reached 18.74.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.95, down -5.53% from yesterday's ₹19

Based on the current data, Brightcom Group's stock price is 17.95. There has been a percent change of -5.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services3080.0-33.55-1.083326.02012.05265.81
Magellanic Cloud500.2545.49.98467.0106.645846.87
Brightcom Group17.91-1.09-5.7436.829.273615.17
Axiscades Technologies802.05-2.6-0.32848.0248.23063.75
Care Ratings999.910.351.051009.8583.492969.76
23 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Brightcom Group stock today was 17.48, while its high price was 18.74.

23 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.98, down -5.37% from yesterday's ₹19

The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 5.37%, resulting in a net change of -1.02. The current stock price is 17.98.

23 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.79, down -6.37% from yesterday's ₹19

Brightcom Group stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -6.37% and a net change of -1.21. It is currently trading at 17.79. This suggests that there has been a negative sentiment surrounding the stock, leading to a decrease in its value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.4%
3 Months4.8%
6 Months-28.17%
YTD-1.81%
1 Year-31.9%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.38 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,834,486. The closing price of the shares was 19.38.

