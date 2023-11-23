Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 16.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.91 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of 16.75 and a close price of 16.67. The stock reached a high of 17.48 and a low of 16.68 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3413.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.85, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,574,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months-27.49%
6 Months4.32%
YTD-42.52%
1 Year-51.16%
23 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.91, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹16.67

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.44% or 0.24. The current stock price is 16.91.

23 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 2,574,971 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 16.67.

