Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars on Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹16.75 and a close price of ₹16.67. The stock reached a high of ₹17.48 and a low of ₹16.68 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3413.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.85, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,574,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.44% or ₹0.24. The current stock price is ₹16.91.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|-27.49%
|6 Months
|4.32%
|YTD
|-42.52%
|1 Year
|-51.16%
On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 2,574,971 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹16.67.
