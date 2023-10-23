Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets on Wall Street

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 01:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.58 %. The stock closed at 16.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.83 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.89 and closed at 16.95. The stock reached a high of 17.55 and a low of 16.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 3,348.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,555 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.83, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹16.59

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 15.83, representing a decrease of 4.58% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.76.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days17.18
10 Days17.25
20 Days18.02
50 Days18.94
100 Days22.71
300 Days21.73
23 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 15.77, while the high price is 16.98.

23 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.89, down -4.22% from yesterday's ₹16.59

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 15.89, which reflects a decrease of 4.22% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.98, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹16.59

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 15.98. There has been a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.61, which suggests a decline in the stock price by that amount.

23 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gateway Distriparks88.75-3.34-3.6393.8958.54434.34
Teamlease Services2569.7-36.15-1.393084.552012.04393.36
Brightcom Group15.98-0.61-3.6841.49.273225.6
Care Ratings915.85-36.4-3.821009.8462.942720.13
S J S Enterprises675.3-18.7-2.69729.15379.02055.47
23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Brightcom Group stock is 16.98, while the low price is 15.77.

23 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.95, down -3.86% from yesterday's ₹16.59

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 15.95, which represents a decrease of 3.86% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.64. This suggests that the stock has experienced a downward trend in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gateway Distriparks89.08-3.01-3.2793.8958.54450.83
Teamlease Services2579.8-26.05-1.03084.552012.04410.62
Brightcom Group15.95-0.64-3.8641.49.273219.54
Care Ratings900.0-52.25-5.491009.8462.942673.05
S J S Enterprises681.05-12.95-1.87729.15379.02072.97
23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of 15.77 and a high of 16.98.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.96, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹16.59

Brightcom Group stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percentage change of -3.8%. The net change in the stock price is -0.63.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gateway Distriparks88.95-3.14-3.4193.8958.54444.33
Teamlease Services2570.0-35.85-1.383084.552012.04393.87
Brightcom Group15.83-0.76-4.5841.49.273195.32
Care Ratings900.0-52.25-5.491009.8462.942673.05
S J S Enterprises683.2-10.8-1.56729.15379.02079.52
23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.94, down -3.92% from yesterday's ₹16.59

Brightcom Group stock has a current price of 15.94, which represents a decrease of 3.92% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -0.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Brightcom Group stock today was 15.77, while the high price was 16.98.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.2, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹16.59

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 16.2, which represents a decrease of 2.35%. The net change in the stock price is -0.39. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.52%
3 Months-36.01%
6 Months37.76%
YTD-43.54%
1 Year-53.95%
23 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.59, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹16.95

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.59, which represents a decrease of 2.12% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.36.

23 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,246,555. The closing price for the day was 16.95.

