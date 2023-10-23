Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets on Wall Street

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.89 and closed at ₹16.95. The stock reached a high of ₹17.55 and a low of ₹16.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3,348.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,555 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹15.83, representing a decrease of 4.58% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.76.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹15.77, while the high price is ₹16.98.
The current day's high price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.98, while the low price is ₹15.77.
Today, the stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹15.77 and a high of ₹16.98.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.52%
|3 Months
|-36.01%
|6 Months
|37.76%
|YTD
|-43.54%
|1 Year
|-53.95%
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,246,555. The closing price for the day was ₹16.95.
