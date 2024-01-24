Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.74 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.72 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The Brightcom Group's stock opened at 18.33 and closed at 19 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 18.74 and a low of 17.48. The market capitalization of the company is 3,576.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 36.82, and its 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,356,275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 13,356,275. The closing price of the shares was 19.

