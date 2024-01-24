Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.33 and closed at ₹19 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹18.74 and a low of ₹17.48. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,576.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.82, and its 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,356,275 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19 on last trading day
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 13,356,275. The closing price of the shares was ₹19.