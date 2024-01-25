Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Surges in Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.51 %. The stock closed at 17.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.52 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of 17.75 and a close price of 17.72. The stock reached a high of 18.81 and a low of 17.48. The market capitalization of the company is 3,738.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 8,086,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.52, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹17.72

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 18.52. There has been a percent change of 4.51, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

25 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.72 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 8,086,296. The closing price for the day was 17.72.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.