Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 20.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.27 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 21.29 and closed at 20.28. The high for the day was 21.29, while the low was 19.27. The company's market capitalization stands at 3889.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.65, and the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,463,966 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.27, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹20.28

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 19.27, which represents a percent change of -4.98. The net change in the stock price is -1.01. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.98% and has experienced a decrease of 1.01 in its price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹20.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,463,966. The closing price for the shares was 20.28.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.