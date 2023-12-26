Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 19.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.17 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.94 and closed at 19.55. The stock had a high of 20.09 and a low of 19.45. The market capitalization of the company is 4004.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,589,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.17, down -3.38% from yesterday's ₹19.84

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 19.17, with a percentage change of -3.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.38% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.67, suggesting a decrease of 0.67 in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-4.03%
6 Months-36.78%
YTD-32.48%
1 Year-34.16%
26 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.84, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹19.55

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 19.84. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.29, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.29.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,589,170. The closing price of the stock was 19.55.

