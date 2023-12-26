Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets amidst market downturn

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹19.94 and closed at ₹19.55. The stock had a high of ₹20.09 and a low of ₹19.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4004.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,589,170 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹19.17, with a percentage change of -3.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.38% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.67, suggesting a decrease of 0.67 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|-4.03%
|6 Months
|-36.78%
|YTD
|-32.48%
|1 Year
|-34.16%
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.84. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.29, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.29.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,589,170. The closing price of the stock was ₹19.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!