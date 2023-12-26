Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets amidst market downturn

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹19.94 and closed at ₹19.55. The stock had a high of ₹20.09 and a low of ₹19.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4004.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,589,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.