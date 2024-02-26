Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.14 and closed at ₹18.09. The stock reached a high of ₹18.34 and a low of ₹18.03 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group was ₹3675.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,546,674 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.