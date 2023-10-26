Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹15.25

The stock price of Brightcom Group remained unchanged at ₹15.8 on the last trading day. The stock traded with a high of ₹16.18 and a low of ₹15.02 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3078.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,515 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹15.25 Brightcom Group stock closed at ₹16.01 today, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 0.76. Yesterday's closing price was ₹15.25.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 88.98 0.74 0.84 93.89 58.5 4445.83 Teamlease Services 2436.35 15.5 0.64 2944.45 2012.0 4165.37 Brightcom Group 16.01 0.76 4.98 41.4 9.27 3231.65 Care Ratings 898.0 -2.95 -0.33 1009.8 474.71 2667.11 S J S Enterprises 677.45 21.8 3.32 729.15 379.0 2062.02

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹14.5 and a high of ₹16.01 on the current day.

Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.35000 and a 52-week high price of 41.50000.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹16.01, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change. Investors who own Brightcom Group stock would have seen a gain in their investment.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 88.25 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4409.36 Teamlease Services 2445.6 24.75 1.02 2944.45 2012.0 4181.19 Brightcom Group 16.01 0.76 4.98 41.4 9.27 3231.65 Care Ratings 887.85 -13.1 -1.45 1009.8 474.71 2636.97 S J S Enterprises 661.05 5.4 0.82 729.15 379.0 2012.1

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹16.01, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 0.76. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the reason behind this change or predict future performance. It is recommended to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹14.5 and a high of ₹16.01 on the current day.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.89, up 4.2% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.2% or ₹0.64. The current stock price is ₹15.89.

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 16.84 10 Days 17.13 20 Days 17.85 50 Days 18.76 100 Days 22.69 300 Days 21.59

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.09, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹15.25 Brightcom Group's stock price is currently at ₹15.09, reflecting a decrease of 1.05% or a net change of -0.16.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹14.5, while the high price is ₹15.21.

Brightcom Group Live Updates BRIGHTCOM GROUP More Information

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.9, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.9. It has experienced a 2.3% decrease in percentage change and a net change of -0.35.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 88.08 -0.16 -0.18 93.89 58.5 4400.86 Teamlease Services 2425.75 4.9 0.2 2944.45 2012.0 4147.25 Brightcom Group 14.79 -0.46 -3.02 41.4 9.27 2985.39 Care Ratings 886.15 -14.8 -1.64 1009.8 474.71 2631.92 S J S Enterprises 645.65 -10.0 -1.53 729.15 379.0 1965.22

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹14.5, while the high price is ₹15.21.

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.69, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.69, with a percent change of -3.67 and a net change of -0.56. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.67% and by ₹0.56.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 87.82 -0.42 -0.48 93.89 58.5 4387.87 Teamlease Services 2408.0 -12.85 -0.53 2944.45 2012.0 4116.9 Brightcom Group 14.62 -0.63 -4.13 41.4 9.27 2951.08 Care Ratings 877.0 -23.95 -2.66 1009.8 474.71 2604.74 S J S Enterprises 631.25 -24.4 -3.72 729.15 379.0 1921.39

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹14.5 and a high of ₹15.21 on the current day.

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.58, down -4.39% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 4.39% or ₹0.67. The current stock price is ₹14.58.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 88.28 0.04 0.05 93.89 58.5 4410.86 Teamlease Services 2395.35 -25.5 -1.05 2944.45 2012.0 4095.27 Brightcom Group 14.69 -0.56 -3.67 41.4 9.27 2965.21 Care Ratings 878.45 -22.5 -2.5 1009.8 474.71 2609.05 S J S Enterprises 629.0 -26.65 -4.06 729.15 379.0 1914.54

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.65, down -3.93% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 3.93% or ₹0.6. The current stock price stands at ₹14.65.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹14.5 and the high price is ₹15.21.

Brightcom Group Live Updates BRIGHTCOM GROUP More Information

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.54, down -4.66% from yesterday's ₹15.25 Brightcom Group stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.66 and a net change of -0.71. The current price of the stock is ₹14.54.

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -13.84% 3 Months -32.7% 6 Months 47.34% YTD -48.13% 1 Year -56.98%

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.25, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹15.8 The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹15.25, which represents a decrease of 3.48% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹15.8 on last trading day On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 1,989,515 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹15.8.