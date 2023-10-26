Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹15.25

The stock price of Brightcom Group remained unchanged at ₹15.8 on the last trading day. The stock traded with a high of ₹16.18 and a low of ₹15.02 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3078.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,515 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gateway Distriparks
|88.98
|0.74
|0.84
|93.89
|58.5
|4445.83
|Teamlease Services
|2436.35
|15.5
|0.64
|2944.45
|2012.0
|4165.37
|Brightcom Group
|16.01
|0.76
|4.98
|41.4
|9.27
|3231.65
|Care Ratings
|898.0
|-2.95
|-0.33
|1009.8
|474.71
|2667.11
|S J S Enterprises
|677.45
|21.8
|3.32
|729.15
|379.0
|2062.02
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹14.5 and a high of ₹16.01 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.35000 and a 52-week high price of 41.50000.
Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|16.84
|10 Days
|17.13
|20 Days
|17.85
|50 Days
|18.76
|100 Days
|22.69
|300 Days
|21.59
The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 4.39% or ₹0.67. The current stock price is ₹14.58.
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.84%
|3 Months
|-32.7%
|6 Months
|47.34%
|YTD
|-48.13%
|1 Year
|-56.98%
