Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's 15.25

The stock price of Brightcom Group remained unchanged at ₹15.8 on the last trading day. The stock traded with a high of ₹16.18 and a low of ₹15.02 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3078.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,515 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Brightcom Group stock closed at ₹16.01 today, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 0.76. Yesterday's closing price was ₹15.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gateway Distriparks
|88.98
|0.74
|0.84
|93.89
|58.5
|4445.83
|Teamlease Services
|2436.35
|15.5
|0.64
|2944.45
|2012.0
|4165.37
|Brightcom Group
|16.01
|0.76
|4.98
|41.4
|9.27
|3231.65
|Care Ratings
|898.0
|-2.95
|-0.33
|1009.8
|474.71
|2667.11
|S J S Enterprises
|677.45
|21.8
|3.32
|729.15
|379.0
|2062.02
The stock of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹14.5 and a high of ₹16.01 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.35000 and a 52-week high price of 41.50000.
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹16.01, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change. Investors who own Brightcom Group stock would have seen a gain in their investment.
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹16.01, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 0.76. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the reason behind this change or predict future performance. It is recommended to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
The stock of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹14.5 and a high of ₹16.01 on the current day.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.2% or ₹0.64. The current stock price is ₹15.89.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|16.84
|10 Days
|17.13
|20 Days
|17.85
|50 Days
|18.76
|100 Days
|22.69
|300 Days
|21.59
Brightcom Group's stock price is currently at ₹15.09, reflecting a decrease of 1.05% or a net change of -0.16.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹14.5, while the high price is ₹15.21.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.9. It has experienced a 2.3% decrease in percentage change and a net change of -0.35.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹14.5, while the high price is ₹15.21.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.69, with a percent change of -3.67 and a net change of -0.56. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.67% and by ₹0.56.
The stock of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹14.5 and a high of ₹15.21 on the current day.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 4.39% or ₹0.67. The current stock price is ₹14.58.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 3.93% or ₹0.6. The current stock price stands at ₹14.65.
The current day's low price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹14.5 and the high price is ₹15.21.
Brightcom Group stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.66 and a net change of -0.71. The current price of the stock is ₹14.54.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.84%
|3 Months
|-32.7%
|6 Months
|47.34%
|YTD
|-48.13%
|1 Year
|-56.98%
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹15.25, which represents a decrease of 3.48% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 1,989,515 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹15.8.
