Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Surge on Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹18.31 and the close price was ₹19.27. The stock had a high of ₹18.31 and a low of ₹18.31. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3695.91 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹43.65 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 340,306 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.97% to reach ₹19.22. This corresponds to a net change of 0.91.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.29%
|3 Months
|-41.69%
|6 Months
|2.53%
|YTD
|-37.93%
|1 Year
|-50.0%
Brightcom Group stock has experienced a decline in price, with a percent change of -4.98% and a net change of -0.96. The current price of the stock is ₹18.31.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, there were a total of 340,306 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹19.27.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!