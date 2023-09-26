Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Surge on Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 18.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.22 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day, the open price of Brightcom Group was 18.31 and the close price was 19.27. The stock had a high of 18.31 and a low of 18.31. The market capitalization of the company is 3695.91 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 43.65 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 340,306 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.22, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹18.31

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.97% to reach 19.22. This corresponds to a net change of 0.91.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.29%
3 Months-41.69%
6 Months2.53%
YTD-37.93%
1 Year-50.0%
26 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.31, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹19.27

Brightcom Group stock has experienced a decline in price, with a percent change of -4.98% and a net change of -0.96. The current price of the stock is 18.31.

26 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, there were a total of 340,306 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 19.27.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.